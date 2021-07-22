There’s more fun on tap at Lake Elmore this summer.
Lake Elmore Association hosts a series of events through the summer, including its popular, homespun bingo games.
Two more bingo nights are planned, tonight, July 22 and next Thursday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall.
All are welcome.
On Saturday, July 24, the Lake Elmore Association will hold a summer barbecue, Elmore State Park, 4 p.m.
An ice-cream social follows at the town hall on Saturday, Aug. 7, 6-8 p.m.
