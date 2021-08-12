Mark Isselhardt of Elmore is the recipient of the 2021 Sumner Williams Lifetime Achievement Award from the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association.
Isselhardt, Vermont’s maple specialist with University of Vermont Extension, works in research to provide the tools and knowledge to maple syrup producers from Vermont and beyond.
“His research on achieving high sap yields, managing healthy sugarbushes and creating efficiencies in syrup production has been invaluable to the maple community,” according to a press release from the association. “Mark goes above and beyond to share his expertise with producers as well as being readily available and open to talk all things maple with any sugar maker.”
The award is presented in memory of Sumner Williams, assistant director of the UVM Proctor Maple Research Center.
