Bruce Olsson, of Elmore, was elected unanimously as party chair by the Vermont Democratic State Committee on Sept. 10.
A member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers for over 40 years, Olsson worked on critical legislative issues in Washington, D.C., and on political campaigns across America for his union. Most recently, Olsson served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention for Sen. Bernie Sanders.
“We are grateful to have Bruce join us as chair of the Vermont Democratic Party and know his wealth of knowledge and experience will be a valuable asset to the party,” said Scott McNeil, Executive Director of the Vermont Democratic Party.
