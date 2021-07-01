Lake Elmore Association once again hosts a series of events through the summer.

But the popular pancake breakfasts won’t be one of them as they’ve been canceled for the season.

Coming up on July 4 is the Independence Day boat parade at 4 p.m., followed by the start of bingo in the town hall on July 8, 6:30 p.m.

Other events include:

July 11 — Elmore Fire Department chicken barbecue, Elmore Store, 11 a.m.

July 14 — Join Vermont’s loon expert Eric Hanson in an educational program on loons and their behaviors. COVID guidelines will be followed for this event as well, town hall, 7 p.m.

July 15 — Bingo, town hall, 6:30 p.m.

July 22 — Bingo, town hall, 6:30 p.m.

July 24 — Lake Elmore Association meeting and barbecue, Elmore State Park, 4 p.m.

July 29 — Bingo, town hall, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 — Ice cream social, town hall yard, 6-8 p.m.

Aug. 21 — Pie social, town hall, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4 — Road race, begins at fire station, 9 a.m. Fireworks at dusk.

A few important notes about bingo. Admission will be limited to 50 fully vaccinated people and children under 12 are required to wear masks. Bring your own hand sanitizer or wipes. Disposable bingo cards will be provided. Bingo dabbers will be available for sale or you are welcome to bring your own markers. Follow social distancing guidelines.