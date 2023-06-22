Bring a chair or blanket and hang out at The Elmore Store on Monday, June 26, 6-7:30 p.m., and listen to some traditional Irish music by Knotwork, with fiddler Annabel Moynihan, her husband, Michael and friends.
The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a cash bar and food. From 5:30-6 p.m., two folk music enthusiasts from Craftsbury, Don Houghton, guitar, and Ned Houston, on banjo, will entertain.
They duo has played together as How Two for about 12 years throughout the Northeast Kingdom at nursing homes, farmers markets, political events, private gatherings and festivals, including regular appearances at Craftsbury’s Antiques and Uniques Festival. Their music is described as “heartfelt harmonies, singing and playing, simply for the fun of it.”
For information, call Jason Clark at 802-888-2296.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.