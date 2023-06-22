Bring a chair or blanket and hang out at The Elmore Store on Monday, June 26, 6-7:30 p.m., and listen to some traditional Irish music by Knotwork, with fiddler Annabel Moynihan, her husband, Michael and friends.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a cash bar and food. From 5:30-6 p.m., two folk music enthusiasts from Craftsbury, Don Houghton, guitar, and Ned Houston, on banjo, will entertain.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.