Lake Elmore holds a community celebration Saturday, Sept. 4, with fireworks over the lake at dusk, a fun run/walk and end of season block party.
The day starts with the Elmore 5K run and walk, which starts at the Elmore Fire Department at 9 a.m.
The mostly flat, out and back course travels along Beach Road and passes the Elmore State Park beach house, historic Elmore Store and the one-room schoolhouse.
An end of season block party starts at 1 p.m. at the Elmore Store with fireworks over the lake after sunset.
Registration is free for the first 50 participants, regardless of age, from Lamoille County, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Hardwick and Stannard thanks to a grant. Registration fees increase on Friday, Sept. 3, to $20 for youth and $30 for adults.
Register at runreg.com/elmore-5k.
