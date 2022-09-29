The Elmore Fire Department will hold its annual harvest ham dinner on Saturday, Oct. 1, 5 p.m., in person at the fire station.
The Fire Department Auxiliary will be raffling baskets of goods and gift items in support of its annual scholarship. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. Baskets and gifts include Vermont products, spa items, cookies and coffee, wine, fall items, Handyman tools, woodstove humidifier, fall wreath and local stained glass.
Seated dinner includes ham, squash, baked beans, beets, baked potato, peas, bread and salad, dessert, ice cream, cider and coffee. Cost is $15.
