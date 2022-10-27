Elmore’s annual Halloween party returns to Elmore Town Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
There will be games, prizes, candy, snacks, music and lots of fun with friends. Donations of candy to give out at the party are needed. Candy may be dropped off at the Elmore Store by Sunday, Oct. 29.
Contact Faith Boudreau at faithboudreau6@gmail.com with questions or if you would like to help.
