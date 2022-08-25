Elmore and the Elmore Lake Association have been awarded a grant of $17,367.00 from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Watershed Management Division.
This aquatic nuisance control grant helped in the control of Eurasian watermilfoil, a non-native invasive plant first observed in Lake Elmore in 2002.
Each year since being discovered in the lake, the department has provided partial funding for its control and management. A portion of the grant has been used to support a greeter program to inspect and inform boaters of transferring invasive species from location to location.
