The Elmore Fire Department’s annual Ham Harvest dinner will be a take-out event on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The menu will include ham, baked potato, squash, baked beans, peas, beets, Elmore Mountain bread and dessert.
Dinners can be picked up at the fire station starting at 5 p.m. until the food is gone. Cost is $12 per dinner.
And, don’t forget to check out Elmore’s new fire truck.
