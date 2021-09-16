Elmore author Sandy Lee Manning will present her new spy thriller, “Nerve Attack,” at an outdoor program in the backyard tent of the Greensboro Free Library Thursday, Sept. 23, 4 p.m.
Manning wrote short stories for many years during her career as a lawyer, and debuted her first spy thriller, “Trojan Horse,” in October 2020 at 68. She took a class at the Vermont Comedy Club in 2019 and began another career writing and performing stand-up comedy.
“It’s a little confusing at times,” Manning said. “Doing comedy takes a different mindset from writing thrillers. Every morning, I get up and have to decide whether to be funny or whether to torture people.”
Manning’s first novel won awards for best new voice among action, thriller and political novel writers. “Nerve Attack” is the sequel, and again features Russian-Jewish immigrant and former intelligence operative Kolya Petrov.
Petrov is drawn back into the spy game when Dmitri, his childhood best friend whom he’d put in prison, holds the key to stopping an attack by terrorists armed with a deadly nerve agent. Multiple scenes, including the climax of the novel, are set in Vermont.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase. This author talk is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 802-533-2531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.