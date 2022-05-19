Cult survivor and educator Gerette Buglion presents her firsthand findings on the cultic dynamics of undue influence on Friday, May 27, 1-2 p.m., at the Morristown Centennial Library, both in-person and on Zoom.
The hour-long presentation and discussion aim to raise awareness and promote understanding of the manipulative dynamics involved in cultic groups. Drawing from her personal experience of involvement in a cultic group for 18 years, Buglion may read brief excerpts from her memoir, “An Everyday Cult,” to illustrate examples of coercive control.
“We talk about something called reality testing in cult recovery, and that’s a process where we can take a concept and break it down and really look at what’s real,” she said.
The event focuses only on learning to recognize how people utilize inappropriate controlling techniques and their potential to hurt others, not specific cults.
For the link, go centenniallibrary.org. The event is free, and no registration is necessary. For more information, contact Buglion at gerette@gerettebuglion.com or the library at 802-888-3853.
