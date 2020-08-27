Nearly 40 entries were received for the Edible Art Contest, sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H this summer, and one of the participants was Abigail Bunch of Morrisville.
Judges considered a number of criteria, including artistry, individuality and creativity when selecting winners in each of the five categories — cake decorating, main course plating, dessert plating, food on the vine or the shelf, and silly/fun food.
Ribbons and certificates were awarded to the winners and runner-ups, with the winner in each category also receiving a 4-H clover cookie cutter. Other entrants received a special certificate of participation.
