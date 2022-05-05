Eden is holding its Green Up Day on both Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8.
Residents of all ages are invited to participate. There will be a dumpster for Green Up trash located at 61 Wescom Road. The dumpster will be available Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, questions or bags, please call Anita Gagner at 802-635-2735.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.