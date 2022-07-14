The Eden Congregational Church hosts a concert with local musicians to help fund a new roof at the church, Saturday, July 16, 2-3:30 p.m.
The event is free, but donations are accepted. Refreshments will be served.
Eden Congregational Church is located at North Road and Route 100 in Eden Mills — at the “Y.”
For information, contact Ann Marie Bahr at annmarie.bahr@sdstate.edu or (605) 413-4184.
