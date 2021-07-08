Using science, technology, engineering and mathematics to explore, discover and learn, that’s the theme of the ECHO STEM Festival, Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Oxbow Park, 257 Portland St., Morrisville.
All ages are welcome.
ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, hosts the event in partnership with Capstone Community Action.
Questions? Call Ashley at (802) 851-4001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.