Coral Chapter #16, Order of the Eastern Star, is holding a homemade soup sale on Friday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Hall on the corner of Portland and Brigham streets in Morrisville.
Sale items include corn chowder, vegetable, chicken noodle, chili and homemade bread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.