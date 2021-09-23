Coral Chapter #16, Order of the Eastern Star, is holding a soup sale on Friday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Masonic Hall on the corner of Portland and Brigham streets in Morrisville.
Among the homemade soups available will be corn chowder, vegetable, carrot and chili.
Homemade bread will also be available.
Proceeds benefit Eastern Star charities, which this year includes the Vermont Make-A-Wish Foundation.
For more information call 279-3782.
