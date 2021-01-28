Free weekly curbside dinners are available every Wednesday, 5-6 p.m., East Hardwick Grange, 88 East Church St.
The simple soup and bread suppers are made by and for the community.
Everyone is welcome and no reservations necessary.
Deliveries available. For more info or to make a donation, contact easthardwickgrange@gmail.com, or call 472-8987.
