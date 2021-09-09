Hayley Michaud of East Hardwick placed fourth in the pistol competition at the recent 4-H shooting sports jamboree in St. Johnsbury. Michaud was also third in the rifle competition, novice division.
Aislyn Parent of Cambridge was one of ten 4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7, who were too young to compete. Instead, they participated in several activities relating to the various shooting sports disciplines.
Contests included archery, pistol, rifle, Seneca Run (muzzleloader, hawk and knife throw, instinctive bow, fire starting), shotgun and hunting/wildlife skills. The latter entailed identification of animal skulls, feathers, furs, tracks and scat, shoot/don’t shoot hunting scenarios and a timed map and compass contest.
