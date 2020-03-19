The Green Mountain Fraternal Order of Eagles in Jeffersonville is accepting applications for the two achievement/scholarships they offer, the Robbie Pollander and the Edison A. Reynolds Awards, each in the amount of $500.
The recipients can use these awards for anything school-related, from books to transportation, from classes to clothing. They are available to any graduating high school senior in Lamoille County.
The awards are not based on academics. They are granted to high school seniors who express the qualities of a good citizen in their community and who have the desire to pursue higher education. Requirements for consideration are the submission of an autobiography and a theme-based short essay, “In My Community, People Helping People.”
All entries must be postmarked by Friday, May 1, and sent to Fraternal Order of Eagles, Attention David May, P.O. Box 216, Jeffersonville, VT 05464-0216.