Eagles donation

At a special appreciation dinner at the Jeffersonville Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles on April 29, several honored guests were celebrated and acknowledged.
The high point of the evening was the presentation of a donation of $4,500 to the Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, which was accepted by Emily Fisher and Charlene Camire.
Since 1964, the Jeffersonville chapter, Green Mountain Aerie 3210, has served Lamoille County and its residents. The auxiliary was added in 1981. Together, they have provided financial aid or helping hands to those in need. Their humanitarian efforts are funded through many different activities and by contributions from other individuals and businesses.
