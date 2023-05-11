Eagles donation

The high point of the evening was the presentation of a donation of $4,500 to the Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, which was accepted by Emily Fisher and Charlene Camire.

 Courtesy photo

At a special appreciation dinner at the Jeffersonville Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles on April 29, several honored guests were celebrated and acknowledged.

