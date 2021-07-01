The Eagles Club in Jeffersonville is holding Friday Night Bingo on Friday, July 9.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with games starting at 6:30 p.m. sharp.
The club is located on Route 109 North in Jeffersonville, one half mile from the junction with Route 108.
For more information, call the club 802-644-5333 and leave a message.
