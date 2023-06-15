The Eagles Club in Jeffersonville holds a Fathers’ Day breakfast buffet on Sunday, June 18, 8-11:30 a.m., Route 109 North.
Breakfast will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, waffles, hash, home fries, bacon, ham sausage, fruit, coffee, tea, juice and milk. The cost is $13 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and under 6 get in free.
