Lamoille Community Food Share will be open from 9-11:30 a.m., every day, from Thursday, Nov. 18, to Wednesday Nov. 24 — except Sunday — for its Thanksgiving giveaway.
No signup is needed, and the food share will be operating as a drive through.
Cones outside the pantry will direct drivers, so just pull up to receive a bag of nonperishables, a turkey breast and baked goods as available.
More at lcfoodshare.org/whats-up/-thanksgiving-.html.
