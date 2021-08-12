A drive by pie event will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, 9-11 a.m., in front of the Grange Hall, to benefit the Greensboro Nursing Home.
Please use non-returnable pie plates. Bring your donated pies to the pastor’s office at Greensboro United Church by Friday, Aug. 13, from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
