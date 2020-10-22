Lamoille County Habitat for Humanity is holding its first-ever pet costume contest to raise funds to finish a house in Morrisville for a local family in need.
Anyone can submit their pet photos, and vote for best costumes by giving a donation.
On Wednesday, Habitat launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $1,000 to support the pet costume contest and the completion of the house in Morrisville.
Learn more at bit.ly/2HpGWui.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.