The Hardwick community is organizing downtown trick-or-treating Saturday, Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m., to encourage safe trick-or-treating while still enjoying the holiday.
There will be a list of participating Hardwick downtown businesses with a map. Each participating business will have a staff member or volunteer outside of their business handing out treats. Masks and social distancing will be required for participation from trick-or-treaters and accompanying adults.
Candy donations are welcome. Drop them off at GRACE’s Old Firehouse Building (across from the Post Office) during open hours, Monday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednes-day 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
