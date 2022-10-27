The Cambridge Community Food Shelf is making its annual Thanksgiving baskets for those who need food supplies for a Thanksgiving meal.
Last year the food shelf supplied baskets to about 50 families.
Here is a list of various food items needed to fill the baskets: cans of cranberry sauce, yams, gravy, vegetables (peas, beans, corn, mixed veggies) and butter.
If you or anyone you know could use help with food to prepare this holiday meal, sign up on Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m. at the Cambridge Community Food Shelf at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville.
The baskets will be available for pick up at the food shelf on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1-4:30 p.m. to give frozen turkeys a chance to defrost by Wednesday.
