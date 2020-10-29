The home of the Lamoille County Players — the historic Hyde Park Opera House — needs some help.
Unexpected water damage has caused substantial rotting of the sill and supports on the east corner of the building.
“We’re hoping our community can rally together to help us address this time-sensitive building repair project, and give us some much needed good news before 2020 ends,” the group said in an online post. “We are eager to do this repair as soon as possible to avoid any further damage to the structure.”
In a normal year, income from performances would have covered the repair, but the Players’s season was canceled due to COVID.
The theater troupe needs to $10,000 to cover the repair. A hoped-for grant will still require matching funds. Make a donation at gofundme.com or send a check to Lamoille County Players, Attn: 2020 Building Repair, PO Box 9, Hyde Park, VT 05655.
