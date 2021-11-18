The annual Chris Challenge Turkey Drive is underway but with a focus on financial contributions instead of turkeys.
Lamoille Community Food Share is purchasing 1,000 turkey breasts and taking delivery as needed because of the lack of freezer space to accommodate hundreds of turkeys. So consider making a donation to help neighbors in need to enjoy turkey and all the fixings this Thanksgiving.
Go to lcfoodshare.org/how-to-help/-donations-.html.
Whether $5 or $500, every little bit helps. Or donate to the food shelf in your town and make a donation directly to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.