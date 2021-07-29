Want to help chronicle the beauty of Morristown?
Then get outside, take pictures town and maybe take home a cash prize.
Categories are hill country, along a trail, village life, and through a youth lens (under 18, please).
Prizes in each category — first place, $100; second, $50; and third, $25 — from shops in town.
Submit photos by Friday, Aug. 13.
Visit morristownvt.org for full contest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.