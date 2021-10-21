Bread and Puppet Theater will perform its “Domestic Resurrection Obligation Show” at Highland Center for the Arts Saturday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m.
“The Domestic Resurrection Obligation Show features paper mache specialists and domestic resurrectionists hard at work, assisting naked humanity in its fight against the established one-directional culture. Enter the routine disasters and massacres of the human race. Garbage, along with the tricks and propositions of the domestic resurrectionists, attempt to enable humanity to redirect its ill-fated course.
Bread & Puppet Theater is an internationally celebrated company that champions a visually rich, street-theater brand of performance art filled with music, dance and slapstick. Founded in 1963 by Peter Schumann on New York City’s Lower East Side, the theater has been based in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont since the early 1970s.
Tickets are $15 at highlandartsvt.org.
