Do not forget to race your plastic ducks at Rocktoberfest

The 2023 Rotary duck race will be held as part of the Morrisville Rocktoberfest activities on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Tickets are available at Menard’s, KA Harvey Manufactured Homes and any Morrisville Rotarian. Laraway School and Morrisville Boy Scouts also have tickets that help support their programs. Tickets are $5. Email or call Gary Nolan at garynolanvt@gmail.com or Marcia Marble at 802-888-3418.
