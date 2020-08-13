“The Botany of Desire” by Michael Pollan is the next book discussion sponsored by the Jeudevine Library.
The discussion will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Atkins Field Pavilion. Bring your own chair. The first 12 people who sign-up and commit to attending the discussion will get a free copy of the book.
Call the library now to arrange a pick-up date and time 472-5948.
Pollan’s book illustrates how four family plant species evolved to satisfy humankind’s most basic yearnings — and by doing so made themselves indispensable.
He points out how we have benefited from these plants but these plants have thrived because of their relation to us. The question raised by “The Botany of Desire” is: Who is really domesticating who?
The discussion leader is Jerry Schneider.
