Devin Lacasse, a member of Boy Scout Troop 876 in Morrisville, is now an Eagle Scout, the highest rank a Boy Scout can earn.
To become an Eagle, a Scout has to complete a community project. Devin worked with Angie Faraci, the Peoples Academy Middle Level physical education teacher, to build a pit for gaga, a high-energy sport played in an octagonal pit. It’s a gentler version of dodgeball.
He spent more than a year meeting with the school board, the principal and Feraci, planning the project and getting school budget approval to pay for the project.
The gaga pit was built on the school grounds on Sept. 29, 2019, and Devin completed his Eagle Board of Review on Oct. 17.
The family hosted his Eagle Court of Honor Jan. 11 at the Elmore Town Hall.
Devin will participate in Eagle Recognition Day at the Vermont Statehouse Feb, 14, along with the other 2019 Vermont Eagle Scouts.