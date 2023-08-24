Dead Sessions Lite with Seth Yacovone will wrap up the Tuesday Night Live season on Aug. 29 6-8:30 p.m. at the Legion Field in Johnson.

Yacovone first performed on the Tuesday Night Live stage in 2004 and has returned many times since. Listen for his original, bluesy, hard rock.

