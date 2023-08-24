Dead Sessions Lite with Seth Yacovone will wrap up the Tuesday Night Live season on Aug. 29 6-8:30 p.m. at the Legion Field in Johnson.
Yacovone first performed on the Tuesday Night Live stage in 2004 and has returned many times since. Listen for his original, bluesy, hard rock.
Tuesday Night Live is free thanks to the support of 30 local businesses. Just bring a blanket or chair. A variety of vendors with food will be on site. Last call for the historical society’s slices of homemade pie, Alice’s German chocolate cake and grilled McKenzie hot dogs.
Parking is along School Street, in the elementary school parking lot, and at the McClelland Building lot on College Hill.
Rain or shine. Summer showers may dampen the enthusiasm for a few minutes; but it is lightning and thunder that stops the music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.