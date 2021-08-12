Dave Keller Band brings this summer’s Wednesday Night Live to a close, Aug. 18, Oxbow Riverfront Park, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Singer, guitarist and songwriter Keller is fueled by a love for southern soul and blues, and critics agree that the band’s performances ring out with passion, integrity and an ability to break down barriers.
This end of season show also includes Morrisville Food Coop’s free corn roast.
