Elmore Jams hosts D & Cookie on Monday, July 10 on the lake.
D. Davis and Carrie Cook, aka Cookie, are lifetime musicians who love all styles of music. They play together in Cookie’s Hot Club, a sultry, sometimes irreverent gypsy jazz band with a diverse repertoire, including some originals, jazz, standards, classical, Americana and country.
D & Cookie, ordinarily on guitar and bass, sometimes add unexpected, surprise instruments too.
Elmore’s own Joe Ciccolo starts the evening of tunes. Ciccolo, who has been playing guitar and singing since high school, has for 25 years led a five-piece wedding band around the Boston area, featuring all kinds of dance music. He also was a featured performer in the variety group known as the Turntables, a six-person singing and dancing stage ensemble.
Elmore Jams continues Monday evenings throughout the month of July at the Elmore Store, starting at 5 p.m. Bring a chair or a blanket; food and drink available.
Upcoming jams include: The Thunder Lillies with Peter Alsen, with opening act Jon Gailmor, on July 17; Skylark, contemporary classical chamber music, on July 24; and Christine Malcolm and The Kate Brook Ramp on July 31.
Elmore Jams cancels in case of inclement weather. For information or questions of cancellation, call 802-888-2296.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.