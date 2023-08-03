D & Cookie with JJ headline Elmore Jams on Monday, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m., on Lake Elmore in front of the general store.
Lifelong musicians D Davis and Carrie Cook (aka Cookie) have played together for about a decade, and offer a diverse repertoire of genres, including originals, jazz, standards, classical, Americana and country. Both members of the duo are known for their performances in other musical collaborations such as Cookie’s Hot Club, Three String Circus, Red Hot Juba, The Larkspurs, The Lovesick Trio, Sky Blue Boys & Cookie and Steady Betty.
JJ, aka Jason Mitchell, is a southern boy who spent many years singing in New Orleans, with a passion for old time blues. His signature voice is unforgettable.
Together they form the trio Les Dead Ringers, swampy blues with a New Orleans vibe and the soul of Muscle Shoals in the heart of Vermont.
But before the Les Dead Ringers take the stage, Elmore’s own Joe Ciccolo will start off the evening of entertainment at 5:30 p.m. He has been playing guitar and singing since high school.
For 25 years, Ciccolo had a five-piece wedding band around the Boston area. Along with playing music, he also was a featured performer in the variety group known as the Turntables, a six-person singing and dancing stage ensemble.
Locally, hear Ciccolo every Sunday at St. Teresa’s Church in Hyde Park, as a pit band member for the Lamoille County Opera House and various jam sessions.
Bring a chair or a blanket. Elmore Jams will be cancelled in case of bad weather. Unsure about cancellation, call 802-888-2296.
