D & Cookie with JJ headline Elmore Jams on Monday, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m., on Lake Elmore in front of the general store.

Lifelong musicians D Davis and Carrie Cook (aka Cookie) have played together for about a decade, and offer a diverse repertoire of genres, including originals, jazz, standards, classical, Americana and country. Both members of the duo are known for their performances in other musical collaborations such as Cookie’s Hot Club, Three String Circus, Red Hot Juba, The Larkspurs, The Lovesick Trio, Sky Blue Boys & Cookie and Steady Betty.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.