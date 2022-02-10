The Craftsbury Public Library and Orienteering USA are bringing back Treasure the Library Snowshoe and Ski Adventure.
Through March 1, participants can explore trails, find literary and culinary treasures and support the library at the same time. This fun COVID-19 safe event is for individuals and families of all skill levels. Ski or snowshoe on a narrow maze of trails in a cedar swamp at 400 Post Road in Craftsbury — Allison Van Akkeren’s and Adrian Owens’ homestead — and find as many treasure sites as you can. Every site will have a quote or reading. Some will have other treasures, such as sweet treats to enjoy and a little free library.
One participant last year wrote, “We had a splendid time completing the treasure hunt this morning and enjoyed all of the quotes and little surprises. The woods and fields were stunning and we found many natural treasures along the trails — huge oak-leaf like lichens, moss-bearded trees and incredible snow sculptures resting atop stumps and branches.”
Visit craftsburypubliclibrary.org or call 802-586-9683 to learn more, make a donation and reserve a spot.
