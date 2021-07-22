Craftsbury held its first bulky waste collection last month, and the haul was substantial: four dump trucks of materials, 20-plus mattresses, 180-plus tires, and a whopper pile of metals.
Selectboard co-chairs Jimmy Jones and Bruce Urie and volunteers Dave Brown, Penelope Doherty, Bob Griffiths and Jane Solomon slung tires and unloaded sofas, mattresses, construction materials and more from approximately 50 resident vehicles.
“Special thanks goes to town staffer Steve Perkins who competently and patiently not only kept the materials moving but watched over everyone’s safety,” Doherty said.
Added selectboard member Susie Houston: “It’s so important to keep waste from our roadsides and streams, and residents need a way to dispose of these large items properly.”
Officials are already planning next year’s event, building on things learned this year, including more advance education.
“For next year we want to help people know what should come to bulky waste, and what shouldn’t,” Jones said. “We don’t want things unnecessarily going to the landfill.”
