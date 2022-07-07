The town of Craftsbury hosted another a bulk waste collection June 18 and residents dropped off 67 vehicle loads of items, totaling 4.46 tons of solid waste, 230 tires, and a whopper pile of metals.
That’s about a three-quarter ton increase over last year’s solid waste and 50 additional tires.
Residents scoured sheds, basements and roadsides for items too large for the transfer station. Many sought help in advance in diverting things to recycling — including a 16-foot vintage racing kayak that found a second life.
Seven volunteers helped empty trailers, trucks and hatchbacks while road crew staff Steve Perkins once again kept everyone safe and smiling while crushing the heck out of bulk waste.
