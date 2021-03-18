Merri Greenia, principal of Craftsbury’s schools, has been named the National Association of Elementary School Principals National Distinguished Vermont Principal of the Year.
Greenia will be honored, along with a handful of other award winners, by the Vermont Principals’ Association at its leadership academy awards banquet Aug. 3 at the Stoweflake Resort.
Honorees were selected by the executive council of the Vermont Principals’ Association.
