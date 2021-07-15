The Craftsbury Chamber Players — on their own portable flatbed truck stage — will present two performances on Saturday, July 17, and Saturday, July 31, both at 4 p.m., Plainfield recreation field.
The Chamber Players performed last summer at the recreation field and were tremendously popular. Their specific program is still in the works.
For more information go to plainfieldoperahousevt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.