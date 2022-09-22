The Craftsbury Public Library will host an information session on current COVID-19 recommendations Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m., in cooperation with the Vermont Department of Health.
Ramona Israel is an epidemiologist at the Morrisville Department of Health whose work has dealt mainly with COVID-19 in long-term care facilities and shelters. She will speak about current guidance for the community and will also provide information about the current monkeypox outbreak in the U.S.
She can help guide individuals to testing and vaccinations and answer any COVID-19 or monkeypox related questions.
For more information, contact the library at 802-586-9683 or director@craftsburypubliclibrary.org.
