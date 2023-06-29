The Craftsbury Public Library and Craftsbury Energy Committee celebrates its collaborative solar project at the Craftsbury Public Library, 12 Church Lane, Craftsbury Common, Sunday, July 9, at 5 p.m., when the two organizations introduce the library solar power and battery backup system.

The project was made possible by numerous funding partners and designed and built by Vince O’Connell of the Craftsbury Energy Committee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.