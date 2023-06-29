The Craftsbury Public Library and Craftsbury Energy Committee celebrates its collaborative solar project at the Craftsbury Public Library, 12 Church Lane, Craftsbury Common, Sunday, July 9, at 5 p.m., when the two organizations introduce the library solar power and battery backup system.
The project was made possible by numerous funding partners and designed and built by Vince O’Connell of the Craftsbury Energy Committee.
The goal of the renewable energy and back-up power system is to ensure uninterrupted access to internet communications and library resources during power outages. The system includes roof mounted solar panels, a 20-kWh back-up battery and other components that will provide renewable and reliable power rain or shine.
The solar generation will also eliminate most of the electric utility costs for the library as well as contribute to Vermont’s goals for renewable energy and resilience. In addition to being directly useful to the library the project serves as an aspirational example of a resilient energy system that similar organizations can replicate. The solar generation of the system will be able to be tracked from the library website.
This project has come to fruition through a unique combination of donors, including the Association of Rural and Small Libraries and others. Volunteer labor reduced the project cost by over 50 percent. The design and installation of the system, amounting to hundreds of hours of skilled labor, was donated by O’Connell, who will explain the system at the celebration. Snacks will be available.
For more information, contact the library at 802-586-9683.
