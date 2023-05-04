Sturdy stocky tomato plants from a neighbor’s greenhouse; vigorous perennials dug from local gardens; annual vegetable and flower starts and houseplant divisions to brighten your indoor space — these are some of the finds you might pick up at the Craftsbury Public Library annual plant sale.
The sale will be held under the tent by the library on Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Plants will be labeled and priced, and garden experts will be on hand to describe plants and offer advice for your garden.
