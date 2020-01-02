The Craftsbury Public Library is proposing a 350-square-foot addition and several upgrades for the library building in Craftsbury Common.

The addition is being constructed in memory of longtime library user Leesa Fine, through a donation by her family.

Library trustees are working with architect Sandra Vitzthum on a design for the addition; the goal is to complete all the work by this fall.

Library trustees are invited general contractors and construction managers to send a statement of qualifications by Jan. 16; that will help to select a builder and construction manager.

The request for qualifications is at craftsburypubliclibrary.org/expansion; click on “Request for Qualifications.” Or, email craftsburylibrary@gmail.com to have a copy emailed. Information: Susan at 586-9683 or craftsburylibrary@ gmail.com.

