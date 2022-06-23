The Craftsbury Public Library is adding a small fleet of Tucktec foldable kayaks to its lending library.
Designed to fold into a small space, these kayaks are easily transportable in any vehicle, and are available to adult patrons in good standing, who have signed a liability release, and learned how to assemble them.
Patrons can try them out in person at the upcoming launch party at Little Hosmer Pond, Friday, June 24, 4-6 p.m. Four kayaks, paddles and life vests will be available to use at the launch party. The kayaks are only intended for lake use and are not suitable for river kayaking.
For more information, contact the library at 802-586-9683 or director@craftsburypubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.